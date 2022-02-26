Daily Covid cases in Sri Lanka drop below 1,000 today
February 26, 2022 10:17 pm
The Health Ministry says that another 988 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today, as the daily count of new cases continues to rise in the country.
This brings the tally of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 644,060.
According to official figures, 608,475 positive cases have recovered.
Following the new development, the number of virus-infected people who are undergoing treatment moved to 19,419. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 16,166.