Daily Covid cases in Sri Lanka drop below 1,000 today

Daily Covid cases in Sri Lanka drop below 1,000 today

February 26, 2022   10:17 pm

The Health Ministry says that another 988 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today, as the daily count of new cases continues to rise in the country.

This brings the tally of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 644,060. 

According to official figures, 608,475 positive cases have recovered.

Following the new development, the number of virus-infected people who are undergoing treatment moved to 19,419. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 16,166.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Rajapaksa addresses UN high-level thematic debate on vaccines (English)

President Rajapaksa addresses UN high-level thematic debate on vaccines (English)

President Rajapaksa addresses UN high-level thematic debate on vaccines (English)

Lanka IOC increases fuel prices once again (English)

Lanka IOC increases fuel prices once again (English)

UN human rights office issues new report on developments in Sri Lanka (English)

UN human rights office issues new report on developments in Sri Lanka (English)

Sri Lanka must stand by Ukraine - Dr. Jayantha Dhanapala (English)

Sri Lanka must stand by Ukraine - Dr. Jayantha Dhanapala (English)

'Ukussa' exposes doctor who ran a private clinic at govt hospital

'Ukussa' exposes doctor who ran a private clinic at govt hospital

Manusath Derana conducts free medical clinic in Puthukkudiyiruppu

Manusath Derana conducts free medical clinic in Puthukkudiyiruppu

UN human rights office issues new report on developments in Sri Lanka

UN human rights office issues new report on developments in Sri Lanka

Lanka IOC hikes fuel prices once again

Lanka IOC hikes fuel prices once again