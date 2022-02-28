Low-pressure area taking shape over Southeast Bay of Bengal

The Department of Meteorology says several spells of showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Matale districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

A disturbance located in the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South Andaman sea area is likely to intensify in to low pressure area during next 48 hours.

The fishing and naval community who are in the deep sea areas are advised to be vigilant in this regard and requested to be attentive in future weather forecasts.

Several spells of showers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Pottuvil via Batticaloa.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be 30-40 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.