Sri Lanka detects 914 new cases of Covid-19

March 1, 2022   10:39 pm

The Health Ministry says that another 914 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today, as the daily count of new cases continues to rise in the country.

This brings the tally of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 646,948. 

According to official figures, 609,092 positive cases have recovered.

Following the new development, the number of virus-infected people who are undergoing treatment moved to 21,612. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 16,244.

