Daily Covid-19 cases count reaches 751 today

March 2, 2022   09:35 pm

The Health Ministry says that another 751 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today, as the daily count of new cases continues to rise in the country.

This brings the tally of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 647,699. 

According to official figures, 609,292 positive cases have recovered.

Following the new development, the number of virus-infected people who are undergoing treatment moved to 22,140. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 16,267.

