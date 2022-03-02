Daily Covid-19 cases count reaches 751 today
March 2, 2022 09:35 pm
The Health Ministry says that another 751 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today, as the daily count of new cases continues to rise in the country.
This brings the tally of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 647,699.
According to official figures, 609,292 positive cases have recovered.
Following the new development, the number of virus-infected people who are undergoing treatment moved to 22,140. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 16,267.