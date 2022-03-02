No power cuts after March 05, officials inform President

March 2, 2022   09:51 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed all responsible parties to take steps to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity.

The President made this observation at a special discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat, today (March 02) regarding the existing power cuts and the fuel issue.

Following lengthy discussions with officials of the Ministries of Power and Energy, it was decided to continue importing fuel without delay, maintaining reserves and supply of fuel and coal for power generation.

The officials said that there would be no power cuts from March 05.

As the distribution of fuel to all fuel stations across the country will be normalised from tomorrow (March 03), the officials urged the public to refrain from collecting fuel out of irrational fear.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Ministers Basil Rajapaksa, Gamini Lokuge, Udaya Gammanpila, Johnston Fernando, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Ramesh Pathirana, State Minister Kanchana Wijesekera, Central Bank Governor, Secretary to the President, Principal Advisor to the President, Secretaries of line Cabinet and State Ministries, the Heads and officials of Institutions were present at the discussion.


-PMD

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.02

Cardinal Ranjith meets UN human rights chief in Geneva

Udaya Gammanpila has failed  Dilan Perera

Eleven govt allied parties launch new national statement

Global oil price hits $110 a barrel amidst Ukraine conflict

Sri Lanka experiences historic power outages

Health sector trade unions launch two-day token strike

