Cabinet reshuffle: Lokuge confirms new portfolio

Minister Gamini Lokuge confirms that he has sworn in as the new Minister of Energy, the position previously held by MP Udaya Gammanpila.

The minister revealed this while speaking to reporters outside the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, a short while ago, following a sudden Cabinet reshuffle by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today.

Minister Lokuge also said that Pavithra Wanniarachchi, who was serving as the Transport Minister, was sworn in as the new Minister of Power, the post previously held by him.

He added the Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena and MP S.B. Dissanayake were also present and that, however, he was not aware whether they received new ministerial posts.

It was previously reported that several changes in Cabinet ministerial portfolios are to be announced shortly.

Sources told Adda Derana that several Cabinet ministers are to take oath before the President in their new ministerial portfolios while two new Cabinet Ministers are to be appointed.

Gamini Lokuge, who was serving as the Minister of Power, is to be appointed as the Minister of Energy while Transport Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi is to be appointed as the new Power Minister, the source said.

State Minister Dilum Amunugama is slated to be appointed as the new Minister of Transport while SLPP MP S.B. Dissanayake is to be appointed as the Minister of Education, the source added.

Meanwhile the Leader of the House and current Education Minister Dinesh Gunawardena is to be appointed as the new Minister of Industries.

Accordingly, Ministers Wimal Weerawansa and Udaya Gammanpila are expected to lose their Cabinet minister posts.