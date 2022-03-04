Ukraine says Russian forces seized Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

March 4, 2022   02:01 pm

Russian military forces have seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - Europe’s largest - in Ukraine’s southeast, the regional state administration said on Friday.

“Operational personnel are monitoring the condition of power units,” it said on social media, quoting the Ukrainian nuclear inspectorate.

It said efforts sought to ensure the operations were in line with safety requirements.

Ukraine has said Russian forces attacked the plant in the early hours of Friday, setting an adjacent five-story training facility on fire.

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Thursday the reactors at Zaporizhzhia power station “are protected by robust containment structures and reactors are being safely shut down”.

Granholm said on Twitter she had spoken with Ukraine’s energy minister about the situation at the plant. She said there was no elevated radiation readings near the facility. read more

Ukrainian emergency services said one of six nuclear power units was working as of early Friday.


Source: Reuters
-Agencies

