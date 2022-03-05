Covid-19: Sri Lanka records 14 more deaths and 639 new cases

March 5, 2022   09:35 pm

The Health Ministry says that another 639 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today, as the daily count of new cases continues to rise in the country.

This brings the tally of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 649,632. 

According to official figures, 609,822 positive cases have recovered.

Following the new development, the number of virus-infected people who are undergoing treatment moved to 23,489.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of Health Services confirmed 14 new coronavirus-related deaths for March 04, pushing the country’s death toll from the pandemic to 16,321.

The deaths reported today include 07 males and 07 females, according to the figures released by the Department of Govt. Information. 

Two of the victims are between the ages of 30-59 years. The remaining 12 are in the age group of 60 years and above.

