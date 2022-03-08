COPE presents first report for second session of 9th Parliament

The first report of the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) for the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament was presented to Parliament today (March 08) by its chairperson Prof. Charitha Herath.

This report contains inquiries into 12 public enterprises summoned and examined by the Committee on Public Enterprises during the first session of the Ninth Parliament.

The public enterprises included in the report are namely, Independent Television Network, Special Audit Report on Storage and Distribution of Petroleum in Sri Lanka, Coconut Development Authority, Special Audit Report for Studying the Present Status of the Field of Foreign Employment, Special Audit Report on the Role of the National Child Protection Authority Regarding Child Abuses in Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation Limited, Audit Report Regarding the Performance of the Project to Relocate People Living in High Land-Slide Risk Areas in the Kandy District of the Central Province, Report of the Environmental Audit on Import, Use and Post Use Management of Plastic, Lanka Mineral Sands Limited, Postgraduate Institute of Science Affiliated to the University of Peradeniya, Sri Lanka Cricket and National Livestock Development Board.

The report, which could not be tabled due to the prorogation of the first session of the Ninth Parliament, was approved by the COPE Committee to be tabled in the second session.