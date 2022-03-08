Sri Lanka confirms 11 more coronavirus-related deaths

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed another 11 coronavirus-related deaths for March 07, increasing the official Covid-19 death toll in Sri Lanka to 16,350.

This figure includes 05 males and 06 female patients, according to the Government Information Department.

Four of the victims are between the ages of 30-59 years. Another one is aged below 30 years while the remaining 06 are persons over the age of 60 years.