Daily Covid-19 cases count at 632 today

March 8, 2022   10:30 pm

The Health Ministry says that another 632 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today, as the daily count of new cases continues to rise in the country.

This brings the tally of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 653,661. 

According to official figures, 618,386 positive cases have recovered.

Following the new development, the number of virus-infected people who are undergoing treatment moved to 18,925. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 16,350.

