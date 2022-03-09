Some areas to receive showers or thundershowers later today

March 9, 2022   07:00 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers can be expected at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle and Matara during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Chilaw via Puttalam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Chilaw via Puttalam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be slight, the Meteorology Department said further.

