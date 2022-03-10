<
Sri Lankan boat with 5 fishermen detained by Indian Coast Guard
Sri Lankan boat with 5 fishermen detained by Indian Coast Guard

March 10, 2022   09:07 am

The Indian Coast Guard has detained a Sri Lankan fishing boat with five fishermen for allegedly fishing in the Indian waters.

Sources said the Indian Coast Guard Ship Vajra, during its routine patrol off the coast of Kanniyakumari, spotted the Sri Lankan mechanised boat, illegally fishing on the Indian territorial waters in the early hours of Wednesday. 

After intercepting the boat, the vessel with five fishermen was detained.

They were identified as J.P.S. Pigeru and D.G.S. Fernando, both from Negombo, W.N.K. Fernando, W.M.A.A. Fernando and V.M.R.I. Andadi, all from Chilaw.

ICGS Vajra is expected to reach the VOC Port around 11 a.m. on Thursday with the detained boat and the arrested Sri Lankan fishermen.

Source: The Hindu

--Agencies

