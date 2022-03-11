<
Rainfall above 50mm likely in parts of the island

March 11, 2022   07:01 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm can be expected in some areas.

Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the Island.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Several spells of showers will occur over the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Pottuvil via Batticaloa.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Chilaw via Puttalam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Chilaw via Puttalam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be slight.

