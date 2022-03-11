Price of bread goes up

The Bakery Owners’ Association says the price of a 450g loaf of bread will be increased by Rs. 30 with effect from midnight today (March 11).

The association explained that the decision to raise the price bread was taken to mirror the increase in wheat flour prices.

Meanwhile, the prices of other bakery products will have to be increased approximately by Rs 10, they said further.

Earlier today, the Serendib Flour Mills (Pvt.) Ltd announced that it would hike the price of wheat flour by Rs. 35.00 per kilogram from today.