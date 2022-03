Sri Lanka detects 467 fresh cases of Covid-19

The Health Ministry says that another 467 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today, as the daily count of new cases continues to rise in the country.

This brings the tally of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 655,383.

According to official figures, 618,697 positive cases have recovered.

Following the new development, the number of virus-infected people who are undergoing treatment moved to 20,305. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 16,381.