Sri Lanka detects 467 fresh cases of Covid-19
March 11, 2022 10:34 pm
The Health Ministry says that another 467 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today, as the daily count of new cases continues to rise in the country.
This brings the tally of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 655,383.
According to official figures, 618,697 positive cases have recovered.
Following the new development, the number of virus-infected people who are undergoing treatment moved to 20,305. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 16,381.