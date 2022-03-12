Advisory issued for thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Western, Southern, Central and Uva provinces and in Kalutara District, the Department of Meteorology warned in a weather advisory.

Heavy showers about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Central, Southern, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places elsewhere.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.