Covid: 347 new infections detected in Sri Lanka

March 12, 2022   09:44 pm

The Health Ministry says that another 347 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today, as the daily count of new cases continues to rise in the country.

This brings the tally of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 655,730. 

According to official figures, 618,797 positive cases have recovered.

Following the new development, the number of virus-infected people who are undergoing treatment moved to 20,543. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 16,390.

