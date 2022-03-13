Showers or thundershowers in several provinces including Western

March 13, 2022   07:16 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Western, Southern and Central provinces after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Eastern and Uva provinces.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Several spells of showers will occur over the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Pottuvil via Batticaloa.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places over the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be slight.

Sri Lanka, India ink joint venture agreement for solar power plant in Sampur (English)

CPC announces fuel price hike (English)

New rules for repatriation of export proceeds into Sri Lanka (English)

Did Sri Lanka receive compensation for MT New Diamond oil spill? (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.12

Dialog, Manusath Derana continue efforts to expand mobile coverage in rural areas

Did Sri Lanka receive compensation for MT New Diamond oil spill?

