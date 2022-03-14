Showers expected in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Nuwara-Eliya districts after 2.00 p.m. today.

A few showers will occur in the Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambanthota district.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

A few showers will occur over the sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Pottuvil. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places over the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.