Showers expected in several provinces

Showers expected in several provinces

March 14, 2022   07:52 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Nuwara-Eliya districts after 2.00 p.m. today. 

A few showers will occur in the Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambanthota district.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

A few showers will occur over the sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Pottuvil. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places over the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Thundershowers expected in parts of the country in coming days (English)

Thundershowers expected in parts of the country in coming days (English)

Thundershowers expected in parts of the country in coming days (English)

Bus fares set to increase following fuel price hike (English)

Bus fares set to increase following fuel price hike (English)

Litro LP gas stocks just enough for tomorrow? (English)

Litro LP gas stocks just enough for tomorrow? (English)

What needs to be done now is resolving the crisis - Ranil (English)

What needs to be done now is resolving the crisis - Ranil (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.13

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.13

Maithripala says country was self-sufficient in food sector by end of his tenure

Maithripala says country was self-sufficient in food sector by end of his tenure

What needs to be done now is resolving the crisis - Ranil

What needs to be done now is resolving the crisis - Ranil

No-confidence motion to be brought against Finance Minister?

No-confidence motion to be brought against Finance Minister?