Grenade inside Borella church: 3 including retired doctor further remanded

Grenade inside Borella church: 3 including retired doctor further remanded

March 14, 2022   11:46 am

The retired doctor and two other suspects arrested over the hand grenade found at a church premises in Borella, have been further remanded until March 29 by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court. 

A hand grenade was discovered inside the All Saints’ Church in Borella on January 11 while police had later arrested three individuals including a person who worked at the church, based on CCTV footage. 

Following investigations it was revealed that another person was responsible for bringing the grenade to the church and that the individual in question was identified and apprehended by the police. During interrogation the suspect had revealed information regarding another person who had aided him. 

Police had then arrested a retired doctor from Piliyandala who had allegedly proceeded to reveal information also connecting him to the grenades placed at a private hospital in Narahenpita and the Bellanwila Temple. 

One of the arrestees had recorded a statement before the Colombo Additional Magistrate behind closed doors on Feb. 01.

Earlier this month, the court had released the church worker, who was under detention orders in connection with the incident.

On February 02, the Colombo Additional Magistrate ordered the release of a church worker and two others who were arrested on suspicion over the hand grenade found inside the church. 

Meanwhile the retired doctor from Piliyandala had been remanded until today (March 14) by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court when the case was last taken up on February 28. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Bus fares expected to be revised today

Bus fares expected to be revised today

Bus fares expected to be revised today

2,000 metric tonnes of diesel for outstation areas

2,000 metric tonnes of diesel for outstation areas

CCTV: parked car starts rolling away without driver

CCTV: parked car starts rolling away without driver

Govt is trying to get money by selling country's resources  Ruwan Wijewardena

Govt is trying to get money by selling country's resources  Ruwan Wijewardena

Grade 5 scholarship exam results released

Grade 5 scholarship exam results released

We have to decide whether we will limit our needs - Dolawatte

We have to decide whether we will limit our needs - Dolawatte

School reopen for all students as academic activities return to normal

School reopen for all students as academic activities return to normal

Extended power interruption to continue today

Extended power interruption to continue today