Bus fares revised from midnight today

March 14, 2022   06:47 pm

The National Transport Commission (NTC) has revised the bus fares with effect from midnight today (14).

Accordingly, the relevant documents had been presented to the Cabinet of Ministers today.

Accordingly, the minimum bus fare has been increased from Rs. 17 to Rs. 20. 

The weekly Cabinet meeting was held today (14) under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa while a final decision regarding the revision of bus fares was expected to be taken at today’s meeting.

At a media briefing held yesterday (13), the Minister of Transport Dilum Amunugama stated that an announcement regarding the increase in bus fares will be issued after today’s Cabinet meeting.

Private bus operators had called for an increase in bus fares or a fuel subsidy following the recent fuel price hike.

