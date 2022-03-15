Showers or thundershowers possible in several areas after 2pm

March 15, 2022   07:17 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Kalutara district after 2.00 p.m., says the Department of Meteorology.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the Island.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places over the sea areas off the coast extending from Kalutara to Matara via Galle during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.

