Train ticket fares will also be revised Transport Minister
March 15, 2022 10:34 am
Minister of Transport Dilum Amunugama says the ticket fares will also have to be slightly revised in the future in line with the recent fuel price hike.
His remarks came during today’s media briefing to announce the Cabinet decisions.
The Cabinet of Ministers has given the approval for the train ticket fare revision, the minister said further.
He also noted that there had been no increase in train ticket fares despite the increase in fuel prices in the recent past.