Selling rate of US dollar at Rs. 275 at several banks

UPDATE: (1.25p.m.) – Meanwhile, the official US Dollar rates announced by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka for today are as follows:

Buying rate – Rs. 259.76

Selling rate – Rs. 269.99

On March 10, the Central Bank announced the official buying and selling rates of the US Dollar as Rs. 249.96 and Rs. 259.99, respectively.

Several leading licensed commercial banks have declared their selling rate for the US dollar as Rs. 275 today (March 15).

In the wake of the central bank’s decision to float the currency, the buying and selling rates of the USD have been fluctuating daily.

Meanwhile, it noteworthy that several licensed banks have declared their selling rate as Rs. 284 per USD.

On March 07, Central Bank of Sri Lanka announced that greater flexibility has been allowed in the exchange rate with immediate effect.

However, the Central Bank had said it is of the view that the rate will not exceed Rs. 230 per USD.

The bank also indicated that it would continue to closely monitor the emerging macroeconomic and financial market developments, both globally and domestically, and would stand ready to take further measures as appropriate, with the aim of achieving stability in the fronts of inflation, the external sector, the financial sector, and real economic activity.