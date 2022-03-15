Rolling power interruptions to continue tomorrow

March 15, 2022   09:22 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved the Ceylon Electricity Board’s request for power interruptions for tomorrow (March 16).

Thereby, the areas listed under groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, and L will experience power cuts of two hours and 30 minutes between 8.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m.

The aforementioned areas will again experience power outages of one hour between 6.00 p.m. and 11.00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the electricity supply for the areas mentioned under groups P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, and W will be interrupted for a period of three hours between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

These areas will experience night time power cuts for two hours and 30 minutes between 5.30 p.m. and 11.00 p.m.

 

Demand Managmet Schedule-16th March 2022 R0 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

