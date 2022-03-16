Advisory issued over low-pressure area in Southwest Bay of Bengal

Advisory issued over low-pressure area in Southwest Bay of Bengal

March 16, 2022   03:46 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued a weather advisory for the sea areas in the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining parts of Southwest Bay of Bengal.

The ‘Amber’ advisory states that the low level disturbance located in the Southwest Bay of Bengal and Adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean has developed in to a low-pressure area and lay centered over the Central parts of Southwest Bay of Bengal. 

It is likely to move east-northeast wards towards Andaman Sea during next 24hours and further develop.

There can be very heavy showers or thundershowers, strong winds 40-50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph associated with very rough seas over the aforementioned sea areas.

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the Central parts of southwest Bay of Bengal sea area bounded by 03S-05N and 81E-93E until further notice.

Fishing and naval community are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued in this regard.

