Sri Lanka detects 320 new positive cases of Covid-19

Sri Lanka detects 320 new positive cases of Covid-19

March 16, 2022   07:33 pm

The Health Ministry says that another 320 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today, as the daily count of new cases continues to rise in the country.

This brings the tally of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 657,134. 

According to official figures, 619,193 positive cases have recovered.

Following the new development, the number of virus-infected people who are undergoing treatment moved to 21,525. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 16,416.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Reason for suspending distribution of Litro gas cylinders

Reason for suspending distribution of Litro gas cylinders

Reason for suspending distribution of Litro gas cylinders

President visits the Dematagoda Railway Yard

President visits the Dematagoda Railway Yard

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Another diesel shipment unloaded

Another diesel shipment unloaded

Man critically injured in shooting incident in Medagama

Man critically injured in shooting incident in Medagama

Successful living-kidney donor transplant at Polonnaruwa Nephrology Hospital

Successful living-kidney donor transplant at Polonnaruwa Nephrology Hospital

Sri Lankan Finance Minister calls on Indian Foreign Secretary

Sri Lankan Finance Minister calls on Indian Foreign Secretary

Distribution of LP gas for domestic use halted

Distribution of LP gas for domestic use halted