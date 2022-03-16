Tsunami warning for Japan after powerful earthquake

Tsunami warning for Japan after powerful earthquake

March 16, 2022   09:39 pm

A tsunami warning has been issued by Japanese officials on Wednesday for the prefectures of Miyagi and Fukushima following a 7.3 magnitude earthquake.

The quake shook large parts of eastern Japan, including Tokyo, where buildings shook violently. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the government was working to assess the extent of any damage after the tremor.

Power company TEPCO said it was assessing the impact to the equipment at the Fukushima nuclear power station, which was hit by a devastating earthquake and tsunami in 2011 that killed more than 2,000 people. The 2011 quake was of 9.0 magnitude.

Some 2 million people in Fukushima and Miyagi were without power, TEPCO said, while in Tokyo 700,000 people were experiencing a blackout.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the earthquake struck 60 kilometers (36 miles) below the sea.

Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force said it dispatched fighter jets from the Hyakuri base in Ibaraki prefecture, just south of Fukushima, for information gathering and damage assessment.

(AP, AFP, Reuters)

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.16

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.16

Former Elections Chief Mahinda Deshapriya makes strong statement

Former Elections Chief Mahinda Deshapriya makes strong statement

S.M. Chandrasena on those vying to become the President

S.M. Chandrasena on those vying to become the President

Udaya Gammanpila on who is responsible for the people suffering

Udaya Gammanpila on who is responsible for the people suffering

Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa meets Indian PM Modi

Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa meets Indian PM Modi

Necessary fuel stocks available in the country - Energy Minister

Necessary fuel stocks available in the country - Energy Minister

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to address the nation tonight

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to address the nation tonight