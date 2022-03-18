Power interruption schedule for weekend announced

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved the Ceylon Electricity Board’s request for power interruptions for this weekend (March 12 and 13).

Thereby, the areas listed under groups P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, and W will experience power cuts of one hour and 30 minutes between 10.00 a.m. and 4.00 p.m. on Saturday.

The aforementioned areas will again experience power outages of one hour and 30 minutes between 4.00 p.m. and 10.00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the electricity supply for the areas mentioned under groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, and L will be interrupted for a period of two hours and 30 minutes between 8.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m. These areas will experience night time power cuts for one hour and 15 minutes between 6.00 p.m. and 11.00 p.m.

On Sunday, power interruptions of one hour and 15 minutes between 4.30p.m. and 9.30 p.m. are expected in areas in groups P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, and W.

The areas listed under groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and L will experience power cuts of one hour and 15 minutes power cuts between 5.00 p.m. and 10.00 p.m.