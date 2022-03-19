Rainfall expected in parts of the island later today

Rainfall expected in parts of the island later today

March 19, 2022   07:11 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva province and in Batticaloa, Ampara and Hambantota districts after 2.00 p.m., says the Department of Meteorology.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

The low-pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal moved east and north-eastwards and lay centred at 08.30 a.m. of March 18 over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea. It is likely to continue to move east and north-eastwards and intensify into a depression by tomorrow (March 20).

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the central parts of southwest Bay of Bengal Sea area bounded by 03S-11N and 88E-96E until further notice.

They are requested to be attentive future forecasts issued in this regard.

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo.  Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Hambantota via Pottuvil.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly and speed will be 20-30 kmph.  Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Six Sri Lankan fisherman arrested for fishing in Indian waters (English)

Six Sri Lankan fisherman arrested for fishing in Indian waters (English)

Six Sri Lankan fisherman arrested for fishing in Indian waters (English)

Litro resumes LP gas distribution after two days (English)

Litro resumes LP gas distribution after two days (English)

Fuel tanker docked off Sri Lanka for six days due to non-payment (English)

Fuel tanker docked off Sri Lanka for six days due to non-payment (English)

We have an understanding about people's problems - PM (English)

We have an understanding about people's problems - PM (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.18

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.18

What did Sri Lanka promised in return for USD 1 billion credit facility? - Handunnetti

What did Sri Lanka promised in return for USD 1 billion credit facility? - Handunnetti

Controversial vehicle parade suspended following public outcry

Controversial vehicle parade suspended following public outcry