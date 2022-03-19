Proposed additional incentive scheme for expat remittances and exporters to be rescinded

March 19, 2022   07:21 pm

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) says the government has decided not to implement the proposed scheme for additional incentives for remittances by expatriate workers and net earnings of exporters.

In a statement, the CBSL says the exchange rate seems to have now reached a level surpassing the level of incentives that was intended to stimulate expatriate workers’ remittances and conversion of export earnings, as a result of its decision.

Accordingly, the current exchange rate provides a higher return on the foreign exchange remittances of expatriate workers and a higher rupee value on the net earnings of exporters.

In view of these recent developments, the government decided not to implement the proposed scheme for additional incentives, the CBSL said further.

“With the notable upward adjustment in the exchange rate, the conversion of foreign exchange earnings through formal channels by expatriate workers and exporters has already shown a marked increase during March 2022, according to the latest official data.”

