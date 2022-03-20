COVID-19 pandemic is far from over - WHO

March 20, 2022   08:00 am

A World Health Organization spokesperson said on Friday that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic was a long way off, citing a rise in cases in its latest weekly data.

The U.N. health agency has previously said that the acute phase of the pandemic could end this year but it would depend on how quickly we meet its target to vaccinate 70% of the population in each country, among other factors.

Asked by a journalist at a Geneva media briefing about the timing of the pandemic’s end, Margaret Harris said it was “far from over”. “We are definitely in the middle of the pandemic,” she added.

After more than a month of decline, COVID cases started to increase around the world last week, the WHO said, with lockdowns in Asia and China’s Jilin province battling to contain an outbreak.

A combination of factors was causing the increases, including the highly transmissible Omicron variant and its cousin the BA.2 sub-variant, and the lifting of public health and social measures, the WHO said.


Source: Reuters
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

No LP gas shortage in the coming days, Litro assures (English)

No LP gas shortage in the coming days, Litro assures (English)

No LP gas shortage in the coming days, Litro assures (English)

Covid-19 pandemic is far from over - WHO (English)

Covid-19 pandemic is far from over - WHO (English)

Minister Sabry says IMF move will instil confidence in the system (English)

Minister Sabry says IMF move will instil confidence in the system (English)

Payment for fuel tanker postponed to Monday (English)

Payment for fuel tanker postponed to Monday (English)

Youth dies after drowning in sea off Uswetakeiyawa

Youth dies after drowning in sea off Uswetakeiyawa

'Ukussa' exposes racketeer preparing to sell ivory Buddha statue

'Ukussa' exposes racketeer preparing to sell ivory Buddha statue

People are in pain - Roshan Ranasinghe

People are in pain - Roshan Ranasinghe

Maithripala calls for abolition of executive presidency

Maithripala calls for abolition of executive presidency