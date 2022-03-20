Interruptions to power supply scheduled for tomorrow

Interruptions to power supply scheduled for tomorrow

March 20, 2022   04:51 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved the Ceylon Electricity Board’s request for power interruptions for tomorrow (March 21).

Thereby, the areas listed under groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, and L will experience power cuts of three hours and 20 minutes between 8.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m.

The aforementioned areas will again experience power outages of one hour and 40 minutes between 6.00 p.m. and 11.00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the electricity supply for the areas mentioned under groups P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, and W will be interrupted for a period of two hours and 40 minutes between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

These areas will experience night time power cuts for one hour and 50 minutes between 5.00 p.m. and 10.30 p.m.

 

