USD selling rate stands close to Rs. 300 at several banks

Several licensed commercial banks have declared their selling rate of US dollar between Rs 285 and Rs. 299 today (March 23).

The selling rate of US dollar per Sri Lankan rupee according to the daily exchange rates of several licensed commercial banks in Sri Lanka is as follows:

BOC - Rs 285.00

People’s Bank - Rs 289.99

Commercial Bank - Rs 285.00

Sampath Bank - Rs 290.00

Seylan Bank - Rs 285.00

HNB - Rs 285.00

NTB - Rs 285.00

DFCC - Rs 287.00

Amana Bank - Rs 299.00

In the wake of the Central Bank’s decision to float the currency, the buying and selling rates of the USD have been fluctuating daily.

On March 07, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka announced that greater flexibility has been allowed in the exchange rate with immediate effect.

However, the Central Bank had said it is of the view that the rate will not exceed Rs. 230 per USD.

The bank also indicated that it would continue to closely monitor the emerging macroeconomic and financial market developments, both globally and domestically, and would stand ready to take further measures as appropriate, with the aim of achieving stability in the fronts of inflation, the external sector, the financial sector, and real economic activity.