Afternoon thundershowers expected in several areas

Afternoon thundershowers expected in several areas

March 24, 2022   07:11 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces after 2.00 p.m., the Department of Meteorology says.

A few showers may occur in the Western coastal areas during the morning.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly and speed will be (20-30) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Mannar, and Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Mannar, and Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Fourth Sri Lanka-US Partnership Dialogue convenes in Colombo (English)

Fourth Sri Lanka-US Partnership Dialogue convenes in Colombo (English)

Fourth Sri Lanka-US Partnership Dialogue convenes in Colombo (English)

All-Party Conference is not a political gimmick  President (English)

All-Party Conference is not a political gimmick  President (English)

Sajith tells govt to ask for fuel grants instead of Dornier aircrafts (English)

Sajith tells govt to ask for fuel grants instead of Dornier aircrafts (English)

Sri Lankan Rupee depreciated by 40-47% in two weeks (English)

Sri Lankan Rupee depreciated by 40-47% in two weeks (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.23

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.23

FM Derana organizes blood donation campaign for 13th anniversary

FM Derana organizes blood donation campaign for 13th anniversary

US Under Secretary calls on Sri Lankan President

US Under Secretary calls on Sri Lankan President

Minister Johnston's challenge to Opposition Leader

Minister Johnston's challenge to Opposition Leader