Afternoon thundershowers expected in several areas

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces after 2.00 p.m., the Department of Meteorology says.

A few showers may occur in the Western coastal areas during the morning.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly and speed will be (20-30) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Mannar, and Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Mannar, and Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times.