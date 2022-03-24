CBSL issues statement on operations of state banks
March 24, 2022 03:07 pm
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) today assured that the country’s banking system is stable, and that the operations of State Banks are being carried out smoothly.
“The Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Sri Lanka wish to assure the public and all other stake holders that the banking system is stable, and that the operations of the State Banks are being carried out smoothly, contrary to statements made otherwise,” the brief statement said.