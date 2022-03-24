Sri Lanka to seek World Bank support alongside IMF loan programme - report

Sri Lanka to seek World Bank support alongside IMF loan programme - report

March 24, 2022   04:08 pm

Sri Lanka will seek World Bank assistance to stave off a severe economic crisis in addition to an International Monetary Fund (IMF) rescue plan to be discussed next month, two sources said.

A 70% drop in foreign exchange reserves since January 2020 has left Sri Lanka struggling to pay for essential imports, including food and fuel, leading to growing unrest and even military deployments at gasoline stations.

Holding paltry reserves of $2.31 billion as of February, the country must repay about $4 billion in debt over the rest of this year, including a $1 billion international sovereign bond that matures in July.

To seek a way out of the crisis, Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa will fly to Washington DC next month to hold talks with the IMF and also officials from the World Bank, two sources with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters.

“What we need is budgetary support,” one of the sources said, referring to the financial assistance that the Sri Lankan government will ask the World Bank for.

The source was unable to provide the size of World Bank assistance that Sri Lanka could seek.

The World Bank typically extends support to boost exports, improve economic competitiveness and aid growth, analysts said.

In heavily indebted Argentina, for example, the World Bank is working on approving a $2 billion loan package for 2022 that includes support for infrastructure, health, social inclusion and environment projects.

Both sources, who declined to be named, since discussions were confidential, said such assistance would likely come after Sri Lanka entered into an IMF-supported loan programme.

In response to questions from Reuters, the World Bank said it was not currently in talks with Sri Lanka to provide budget support.

“We are engaging with the authorities to identify a comprehensive structural reform program needed to ensure sustainable growth, and around which such support may be possible in the future,” the World Bank said.

Sri Lanka’s Finance Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

‘DAMN TOUGH’

The amount of funding would depend on the specific goals set by an IMF programme as well as Sri Lanka’s trade and fiscal deficits, analysts said, estimating an annual requirement of up to $3 billion from several multilateral and bilateral sources.

“If they have a credible IMF programme then there will be a period, perhaps six months to a year, maybe two, when it will be damn tough,” the second source said.

“So how will people survive? That is where institutions like the World Bank will come in with budget support.”

An IMF programme will likely focus on external debt restructuring, greater exchange-rate flexibility and better-targeted subsidies, which may hit the poor, analysts said.

Transparent energy pricing is also likely to drive up fuel and electricity costs.

The World Bank could promote direct subsidy transfer, push green energy and develop human capital through improvements in health, education, and social protection, the second source said.


Source: Reuters
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Sri Lanka is a paradise. But no milk, no gas, no petrol'

'Sri Lanka is a paradise. But no milk, no gas, no petrol'

'Sri Lanka is a paradise. But no milk, no gas, no petrol'

Wimal says govt will soon lose majority in parliament

Wimal says govt will soon lose majority in parliament

CCTV: Three-wheeler topples in Hali-Ela

CCTV: Three-wheeler topples in Hali-Ela

President on inspection tour at Tourism Development Authority

President on inspection tour at Tourism Development Authority

Sajith says commodity prices went up while income decreased

Sajith says commodity prices went up while income decreased

People spending night in LP gas queues...

People spending night in LP gas queues...

Son of deceased underworld figure 'Soththi Upali' under arrest

Son of deceased underworld figure 'Soththi Upali' under arrest

'Mulu Ratama Hari Magata' manifesto presented to Malwatta, Asgiriya chief prelates

'Mulu Ratama Hari Magata' manifesto presented to Malwatta, Asgiriya chief prelates