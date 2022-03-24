Extended power cuts to continue tomorrow

The request made by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) for scheduled power cuts tomorrow (March 25) has been approved by the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).

Accordingly the areas under the Groups P, Q, R, S, T, U, V and W will experience power cuts of 4 hours and 30 minutes between 8.30am and 5.30pm and 1 hour and 50 minutes between 5.30pm and 11.00pm.

Meanwhile the areas under the Groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and L will be imposed power cuts of 3 hours and 20 minutes between 8.00am and 6.00pm and 1 hour and 40 minutes between 6.00pm to 11.00pm.