CBSL announces official US dollar rates for today

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBS) has announced its official US Dollar rates for today (March 25).

Buying Rate - Rs. 284.82

Selling Rate - Rs. 294.99

In the wake of the Central Bank’s decision to float the currency, the buying and selling rates of the USD have been fluctuating daily.

On March 07, the bank said greater flexibility was allowed in the exchange rate with immediate effect.

However, the Central Bank had said it is of the view that the rate will not exceed Rs. 230 per USD.

The bank also indicated that it would continue to closely monitor the emerging macroeconomic and financial market developments, both globally and domestically, and would stand ready to take further measures as appropriate, with the aim of achieving stability in the fronts of inflation, the external sector, the financial sector, and real economic activity.