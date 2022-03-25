Power cut schedule for weekend announced

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved the Ceylon Electricity Board’s request for power interruptions for this weekend (March 26 and 27).

Thereby, the areas listed under groups P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, and W will experience power cuts of three hours between 9.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m. on Saturday.

The aforementioned areas will again experience power outages of one hour and 40 minutes between 6.00 p.m. and 11.00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the electricity supply for the areas mentioned under groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, and L will be interrupted for a period of three hours and 20 minutes between 8.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m. These areas will experience night time power cuts for one hour and 40 minutes between 6.00 p.m. and 11.00 p.m.

On Sunday, power interruptions of two hours between 3.00 p.m. and 11.00 p.m. are expected in areas in groups P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, and W.

The areas listed under groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and L will experience power cuts of two hours and 15 minutes power cuts between 8.90 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. Night time power cuts for these areas will be between 5.30 p.m. and 10.30 p.m. for a period of one hour and 15 minutes.