Showers or thundershowers in some areas after 2pm

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Northern, North-central, North-western, Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m., says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Galle via Puttalam and Colombo during the evening or night.

Winds will be Southerly to South-easterly and speed will be (20-30) kmph.

The sea areas around the Island will be slight.