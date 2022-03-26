Showers or thundershowers in some areas after 2pm

Showers or thundershowers in some areas after 2pm

March 26, 2022   07:27 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Northern, North-central, North-western, Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m., says the Department of Meteorology. 

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Galle via Puttalam and Colombo during the evening or night.

Winds will be Southerly to South-easterly and speed will be (20-30) kmph.

The sea areas around the Island will be slight.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Lanka IOC increases petrol prices again

Lanka IOC increases petrol prices again

Lanka IOC increases petrol prices again

Harsha raises concerns about reports on Adani Group's wind power project in Mannar (English)

Harsha raises concerns about reports on Adani Group's wind power project in Mannar (English)

CPC chairman speaks on fuel supply and price revisions (English)

CPC chairman speaks on fuel supply and price revisions (English)

Let's work together to build the country - President tells TNA (English)

Let's work together to build the country - President tells TNA (English)

UNP conducts Satyagraha campaign clad in white (English)

UNP conducts Satyagraha campaign clad in white (English)

Three injured in fire at crematorium

Three injured in fire at crematorium

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.25

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.25

Two men gunned down and killed over gang rivalry

Two men gunned down and killed over gang rivalry