Showers expected in several provinces and districts

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Western, North-Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo during the evening or night.

Winds will be Southerly to South-easterly and speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the Island will be slight.