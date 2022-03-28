SriLankan Airlines suspends flights to Moscow

SriLankan Airlines announced the suspension of operations between Sri Lanka and Moscow, Russia with effect from today (March 28), due to operational restrictions that are outside of the airline’s control.

The restrictions are in the form of international financial and aircraft insurance limits which have been imposed on Russia due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and directly impact SriLankan Airlines’ flight operations to Russia, the national carrier said.

Accordingly, SriLankan Airlines will cease operations to Moscow until further notice.

The airline expressed regret for any inconvenience caused to customers by this decision taken on account of a force majeure situation.

SriLankan said it will continue to monitor the situation in Russia, and hopes to restart operations once conditions improve.

SriLankan maintained two weekly flights between Colombo and Moscow before the cessation of operations.