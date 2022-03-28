US assistance for renewable energy projects in Sri Lanka

US assistance for renewable energy projects in Sri Lanka

March 28, 2022   04:51 pm

 

US Ambassador Julie Chung has said that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will provide credit facilities for Renewable Energy Projects in Sri Lanka, the President’s Media Division reported.

The Ambassador had made these remarks when she called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, today (28), the PMD said.

The Ambassador commended the assistance given by the Government during the visit of the US State Department’s Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland to Sri Lanka.

Explaining the reasons for the recent decline of the Sri Lankan economy, the President said that he was looking forward to the support of the United States in reaching out to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Ms. Chung praised the government’s decision to go to the International Monetary Fund and said it was important for the future of Sri Lanka, the release said. 

President Rajapaksa stated that the steps will be taken to provide relief to low-income earners, irrespective of any economic reforms.

Secretary to the President Gamini Senarath, Principal Advisor to President Lalith Weeratunga, Deputy Chief of Mission of the US Embassy in Colombo, Martin Kelly, and Chief Political/Economic Officer Susan Walke were also present.

-PMD

