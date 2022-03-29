Peradeniya Teaching Hospital resumes suspended routine surgeries

Peradeniya Teaching Hospital resumes suspended routine surgeries

March 29, 2022   11:40 am

The decision to temporarily halt all routine surgeries at the Teaching Hospital in Peradeniya has been reverted, the hospital’s director Dr. H.M. Arjuna Thilakarathna said today.

He explained that necessary arrangements were made to ensure the provision of required medicinal drugs and consumables by the Medical Supply Division of the Ministry of Health with immediate effect.

In a communiqué issued yesterday, Dr. Thilakarathna stated all routine surgeries at the hospital, including surgeries of patients already admitted, were suspended until further notice.

He had stated that there was a shortage of several essential drugs and consumable items used for anesthesia and surgery at the hospital.

The decision to suspend routine surgeries came after the matter was taken up during the hospital’s management committee meeting.

Meanwhile, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, becoming aware of the suspension of routine surgeries due to drug shortage at the Peradeniya Teaching Hospital, has directed the Indian Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay to look into how India can assist to resolve the issue.

Dr. Jaishankar is currently in Sri Lanka on a two-day official visit.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Train fares revised from tomorrow

Train fares revised from tomorrow

Train fares revised from tomorrow

Rolling power cuts of more than 7 hours today

Rolling power cuts of more than 7 hours today

Ranil says there is political involvement behind every economy

Ranil says there is political involvement behind every economy

Six MoUs signed between Sri Lanka and India

Six MoUs signed between Sri Lanka and India

BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting to be held today

BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting to be held today

Health Services DG denies gas related issues at hospitals (English)

Health Services DG denies gas related issues at hospitals (English)

Indian foreign minister meets Sri Lankan President and PM (English)

Indian foreign minister meets Sri Lankan President and PM (English)

5th BIMSTEC Summit to commence in Colombo today (English)

5th BIMSTEC Summit to commence in Colombo today (English)