Saudi delegation to visit Sri Lanka to explore investment opportunities

Saudi Arabia intends to continually provide the assistance of the Saudi Development Fund to Sri Lanka, the outgoing Saudi ambassador to Sri Lanka Abdulnasser Hussain Al-Harthi says.

Mr. Al-Harthi, who is departing the island after completing his service, made these remarks when he called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat, on Tuesday (March 29).

The President commended the assistance given by Mr. Al-Harthi during his tenure.

A high-level Saudi delegation will soon visit Sri Lanka to explore the investment opportunities in the renewable energy sector and other sectors, the outgoing ambassador said.

A number of special tax concessions are available at investment zones. The President pointed out the vast opportunities available in Sri Lanka for direct investment in the pharmaceutical, technology and apparel industries.

The President invited the Saudi Government to explore investment opportunities associated with the Colombo Port City and the proposed Ship Repairing and Manufacturing Facility to be built at the Hambantota Port, and thanked the Government of Saudi Arabia for its development assistance provided through the Saudi Development Fund.

Secretary to the President Gamini Senarath, Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga and Deputy Head of Mission Abdullah A. Aorkobi were also present on the occasion.



