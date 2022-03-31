Rainfall above 75mm possible in some areas today

Rainfall above 75mm possible in some areas today

March 31, 2022   07:24 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over most parts of the island except Northern province and Trincomalee and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night, says the Meteorology Department.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and Uva provinces and in Kurunegala district.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Colombo via Hambantota and Galle during the evening or night.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 20-30 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 45 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar will be moderate at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

