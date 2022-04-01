Police curfew imposed in parts of Colombo and suburbs

Police curfew has been imposed in several parts of Colombo and suburbs with immediate effect, the Sri Lanka’s police chief announced.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) C. D. Wickramaratne said curfew has been imposed within Colombo North, Colombo South, Colombo Central and Nugegoda Police Divisions until further notice.

He said police curfew has also been imposed in Kelaniya and Mount Lavinia Police Divisions.

This comes just hours after police had used tear gas and water cannons to disperse a large group of protesters who gathered near Pengiriwatta Mawatha, which leads to the President’s residence in Mirihana.

Police had resorted to using tear gas and water cannons on the protesters as the agitation turned violent with stones and other objects being hurled at security personnel and damages to public property.

At least two fires were also reported later at the in the vicinity with images on social media showing a torched bus amidst the tense situation which had rapidly escalated out of control.

The protesters, holding placards and shouting slogans, had gathered at the location demanding that the government provide immediate solutions to the fuel shortage, power crisis, gas shortage and the soaring commodity prices in the country.

Meanwhile another protest had completely blocked the Kandy-Colombo main road at Dalugama in Kelaniya.

Protesters had reportedly set fire to logs on the middle of the road, obstructing traffic movement along the road.