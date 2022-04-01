Power cut duration reduced to 8.5 hours tomorrow

April 1, 2022   09:01 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved power cuts of 08 hours and 30 minutes for tomorrow (April 02), as requested by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

The CEB had requested for power cuts of 08 hours and 30 minutes due to the limited supply of fuel for thermal power plants, the PUCSL said.

Accordingly, the power cuts will be imposed as follows: 

Areas ABCDEF:
Four hours from 8am to 12pm
Three hours from 4pm to 7pm
One hour and 30 minutes from 9pm to 10.30pm

Areas GHIJKL:
Four hours from 12pm to 4pm
Three hours from 6pm to 9pm
One hour and 30 minutes from 10.30pm to 12am

Areas PQRS:
Four hours from 8am to 12pm
Three hours from 4pm to 7pm
One hour and 30 minutes from 9pm to 10.30pm

Areas TUVW:
Two hours from 12pm to 4pm
Three hours from 6pm to 9pm
One hour and 30 minutes from 10.30pm to 12am

Areas MNOXYZ:
Three hours and 30 minutes from 5.30am to 9am

